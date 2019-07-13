Second Curve Capital Lifted Meta Finl Group (CASH) Position by $1.27 Million; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Declined, Flippin Bruce & Porter Trimmed Holding by $1.49 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 112,301 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49 million shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,430 shares to 142,589 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd Shs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.24% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,840 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa, Luxembourg-based fund reported 2,506 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs, Georgia-based fund reported 2,013 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Co reported 1,122 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 575,154 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Amp holds 0.33% or 310,687 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Limited Liability holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 15,508 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated accumulated 0.4% or 533,166 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd owns 16,878 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 48,460 were reported by Covington Capital Management. Capstone Financial Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 1,644 shares. Charter Trust has 11,524 shares. Hartford Invest Com invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sprott stated it has 5,000 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 349,790 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.18 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

