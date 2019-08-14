Second Curve Capital Lifted Its Position in Meta Finl Group (CASH) by $1.27 Million as Stock Rose; As Boeing Co (Put) (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Hightower Advisors Cut Stake by $2.10 Million

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) by 99.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 262,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 263,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $328.69. About 23,121 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 1,129 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 6,361 shares to 6,561 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 4,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdg invested in 0.67% or 168,377 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 2.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 278,329 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 39,360 shares. Woodstock Corp has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1.99M are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.15% or 4,094 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 4,352 shares. Grassi reported 3.3% stake. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,200 shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs owns 1,447 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management stated it has 46,010 shares or 2.71% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri owns 7,098 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. 781 were accumulated by Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc. Fukoku Mutual Life Co reported 1.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.10 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Harvest Oil & Gas Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Centene (CNC) – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla Stock Moves Closer to Creating Some Value Finally – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Morgan Stanley reported 32,249 shares. 27,900 were accumulated by Clarkston Prns. Moreover, Phocas has 0.75% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 5,810 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Prudential invested in 0% or 121,480 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Ftb invested in 0% or 69 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 15,252 shares. Nantahala Capital Management Limited Com has invested 1.1% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 10,462 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. The Colorado-based Alps has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).