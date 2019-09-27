Second Curve Capital Lifted Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $2.10 Million as Shares Rose; Alps Advisors Has Upped Cree (CREE) Position by $1.58 Million as Share Value Declined

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 63,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – SOFI IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER CITIGROUP EXEC RICHARD GARSIDE; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video)

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 28,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 56,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16M, up from 28,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.07M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold CREE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 3,890 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 216,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 15,095 shares. Ellington Llc reported 0.04% stake. Capital Rech holds 0.1% or 5.37 million shares in its portfolio. Firsthand Cap Mgmt reported 218,000 shares or 4.72% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 20 shares. 8.34 million are held by Primecap Mngmt Com Ca. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 7,264 shares. Eqis Cap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). First Eagle Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,089 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 0.44% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $13.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 42,548 shares to 154,516 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 46,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,098 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS).

