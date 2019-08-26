Second Curve Capital Lifted Its Holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by $4.38 Million as Share Price Declined; Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $499,000 as Share Price Were Volatile

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $114.39. About 116,199 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 24/05/2018 – Rowan Adjourns Annual Meeting to Give Holders More Time to Vote; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 27/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Chrysaor for the Rowan Gorilla Vll; 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Announces Adjournment of 2018 Annual General Meeting until May 25, 2018; 15/03/2018 ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $13; 19/04/2018 – Rowan Provides Fleet Status Report Update; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN COS 1Q REV. $211.2M, EST. $204.9M; 30/04/2018 – Rowan Cos Presenting at Conference May 14

