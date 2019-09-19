Second Curve Capital Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Stake; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Crane Co. (CR)

Among 3 analysts covering Crane Company (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane Company has $10700 highest and $9600 lowest target. $103’s average target is 26.09% above currents $81.69 stock price. Crane Company had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Wednesday, May 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by DA Davidson. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $10200 target. See Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) latest ratings:

Second Curve Capital Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 90.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc acquired 30,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 63,000 shares with $4.41M value, up from 33,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $158.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.21. About 4.24 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 22.49% above currents $70.21 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 8,533 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 6.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vaughan Nelson Investment Lp reported 0.87% stake. Continental Advsr Limited Company holds 41,747 shares. Peoples stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fagan Assoc Inc accumulated 46,182 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Comerica State Bank reported 0.3% stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Strategic Limited Liability Corporation has 0.85% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 31,870 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 28,831 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 2,603 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 262,785 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,922 shares. Cooperman Leon G invested in 3.18% or 765,600 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity. Shares for $154,767 were bought by TULLIS JAMES L L.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.90 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 13.85 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.