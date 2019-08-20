Second Curve Capital Increases Stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL); Ghost Tree Capital Has Increased Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stake by $10.70 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 302,289 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $82.9. About 313,968 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any Admission of Liability or Wrongdoing by Either Co; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins Back to Normal in 68% to 90% of Patient Studied; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 10/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Alnylam, Airbnb, Uber; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $141.2M; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 100,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Services Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 8,771 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc accumulated 6,118 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 92,522 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 558,305 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 10,080 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Fmr Ltd Co reported 15.95 million shares. 4,000 were accumulated by North Star Asset Mgmt. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company holds 0.12% or 133,828 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 92,891 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Co owns 3,060 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 80,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 0% or 11,993 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 3,950 shares.

