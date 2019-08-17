Second Curve Capital Increases Position in Meta Finl Group (CASH); Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose While Personal Capital Advisors Has Decreased by $23.20 Million Its Position

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 98.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 120,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 122,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters); 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS PROSPECTS FOR MARKETS LOOK GOOD – CNBC; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to Settle Forex Case; 19/03/2018 – Digital Reasoning: Barclays, Square Capital Also Invest, Along With Previous Backers Including Goldman Sachs and Nasdaq; 09/05/2018 – IRAN DEAL WITHDRAWAL, ALONG WITH RISING TENSION IN OTHER OIL PRODUCING COUNTRIES, MEANS RISK FOR OIL PRICES ‘SKEWED TO THE UPSIDE’ – GOLDMAN SACHS; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES “A MEANINGFUL FLATTENING” OF U.S. YIELD CURVE IN COMING YEARS BUT DOESN’T EXPECT IT TO INVERT THIS CYCLE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 08/03/2018 – OTP BANK NYRT OTPB.BU : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HUF 10500 FROM HUF 10400; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Pa

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa reported 293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny holds 0.03% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 17,070 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 17,453 shares. Washington Trust Commercial Bank holds 600 shares. Clarkston Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Blackrock reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 10,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.01% or 170,204 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Hsbc Plc accumulated 49,928 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt holds 1.54M shares. Sg Americas Limited Co invested in 85,604 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EMC Insurance Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Isodiol International Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Audited Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Plus Therapeutics Reports Q2 2019 Financial and Business Results – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Alphabet (GOOGL) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Fire Group, Inc. Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.33 per Share – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 83,740 shares to 175,772 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 8,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Mngmt owns 4,459 shares. Virtu Lc has 8,797 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 1,200 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Huntington Commercial Bank reported 14,047 shares. Tikvah Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 3.86% or 60,591 shares. Iat Reinsurance Com Ltd holds 3.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 101,250 shares. Covington Capital owns 569 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,831 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,350 shares. Moreover, St Germain D J Communication Inc has 0.39% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication, New York-based fund reported 6,056 shares. 25.21 million are owned by Vanguard Grp. Adage Prtn Grp Ltd reported 407,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com invested in 35,131 shares.