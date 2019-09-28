Second Curve Capital Increases Holding in Meta Finl Group (CASH); Herald Investment Management LTD Boosted Position in Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY)

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 20,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 591,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.60 million, up from 570,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 120,904 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 146,314 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 377,261 shares to 241,739 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,382 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 10,550 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.14% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Strs Ohio reported 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 58,668 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt invested in 422,004 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 65,980 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Lc invested in 521,435 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 100,281 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0% or 94,550 shares in its portfolio. 2,432 were accumulated by Quantbot Technologies L P. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0% or 7,660 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 117,578 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 46,121 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 129,659 shares to 632,341 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG).