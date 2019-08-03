Second Curve Capital Has Upped Its Stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by $3.06 Million as Stock Rose; As Biogen (BIIB) Market Value Rose, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lifted Holding

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 2.30 million shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 948,705 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 24,891 shares. Fsi Grp Limited Com invested in 10,738 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 3.22 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 6,894 shares. 19.97M are held by Vanguard Gp. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Lc reported 291,502 shares. Huntington Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). 2.81M were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Lc. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv stated it has 353,076 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Pl Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 122,900 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 33,153 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Castine Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 4.59% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Parkside Bancorp And Tru reported 151 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.19 million shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.