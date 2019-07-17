Second Curve Capital Has Raised Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stake By $4.38 Million; Winslow Asset Management Upped By $324,342 Its Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) Holding

Second Curve Capital Llc increased Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) stake by 1499.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc acquired 34,218 shares as Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY)’s stock declined 12.31%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 36,500 shares with $4.68 million value, up from 2,282 last quarter. Signature Bk New York N Y now has $6.91 billion valuation. It closed at $125.4 lastly. It is up 9.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) stake by 2.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Asset Management Inc acquired 1,461 shares as Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB)’s stock declined 6.00%. The Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 50,535 shares with $11.24M value, up from 49,074 last quarter. Svb Finl Group Com now has $11.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $215.51. About 291,391 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. 3,669 shares were sold by Edmonds-Waters Christopher, worth $889,333. Clendening John S had bought 900 shares worth $199,007.

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) stake by 7,607 shares to 126,305 valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) stake by 16,872 shares and now owns 586,753 shares. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings In was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Among 4 analysts covering Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Svb Financial Group had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 1. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Bank of America. Wood downgraded the shares of SIVB in report on Monday, July 8 to “Market Perform” rating.

Among 3 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Signature Bank had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of SBNY in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 15.