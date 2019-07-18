Second Curve Capital Has Raised Its Meta Finl Group (CASH) Position by $1.27 Million; Valuation Rose; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Holding in Home Depot Ord (HD) Has Lifted by $3.82 Million as Shares Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 11,588 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $214.07. About 564,849 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Llc invested in 8,862 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Financial Incorporated owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 221,740 shares. 16,330 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 237,944 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Ameritas Invest Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,361 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 10,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 15,216 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 27,363 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Sigma Planning holds 118,792 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Laurion Management LP has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 35,248 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Secor LP holds 0.06% or 14,855 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

