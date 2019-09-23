Second Curve Capital Has Raised Citigroup (C) Position; National Bank Holdings (NBHC)’s Sentiment Is 1.48

National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 68 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 46 cut down and sold equity positions in National Bank Holdings Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 27.39 million shares, up from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding National Bank Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 37 Increased: 52 New Position: 16.

Second Curve Capital Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 90.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc acquired 30,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 63,000 shares with $4.41M value, up from 33,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $157.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 6.93 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.00M for 14.59 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 131,083 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 15.1 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 6.61% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation for 444,939 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc owns 46,983 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.94% invested in the company for 1.10 million shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 294,436 shares.

