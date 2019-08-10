Second Curve Capital Has Lowered Lyon William Homes (WLH) Position by $2.62 Million as Stock Value Rose; Parker Hannifin (PH) Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Raised Position by $3.69 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $652.65M market cap company. It closed at $17.25 lastly. It is down 9.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $164.51. About 436,081 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $205,147 activity. 319 shares were sold by Gentile Thomas C, worth $54,806 on Wednesday, February 13.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,000 shares to 31,848 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,008 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Parker Aerospace Supplies Fully Digital Flight Control System for FAA Type-Certified Gulfstream G600 Business Jet – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Parker-Hannifin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:PH) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap reported 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Benjamin F Edwards reported 63 shares. Palladium Prtn Lc owns 2,450 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtnrs owns 1.53M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 14,670 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co stated it has 208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited accumulated 7,075 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd accumulated 0.66% or 21,655 shares. 149,509 are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Buckingham Cap Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 5,095 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 484,635 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 21,082 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cap Limited Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares to 231,200 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 457,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.