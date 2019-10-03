Second Curve Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Banc Of California (BANC) by $1.69 Million as Stock Rose; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Shares Declined While Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Upped by $54.75 Million Its Stake

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 360.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 414,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 529,800 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.25M, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.27. About 147,617 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 129,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 632,341 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.83M, down from 762,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $705.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 192,255 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (Call) by 60,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

