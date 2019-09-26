Second Curve Capital Has Lowered Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $1.65 Million as Share Price Rose; Procter&Gamb (PG) Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Upped Its Position by $450,170

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 72.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 56,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $638,000, down from 78,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 44.19 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: BofA defrauded clients as it secretly routed trades to Bernie Madoff; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Oil Recovery Leaves Bank of America Betting on Energy State Debt; 10/04/2018 – BofA to stop lending to some makers of military firearms -Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N HEAD OF GLOBAL COMMERCIAL BANKING, ALASTAIR BORTHWICK, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Procter&Gamb (PG) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 604,313 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.26 million, up from 600,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Procter&Gamb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 5.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “P&G Named EPA 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year – CSRwire.com” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson&John (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,477 shares to 641,885 shares, valued at $89.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) by 31,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,364 shares, and cut its stake in Applecompute (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 74,094 shares. Nadler Financial Grp holds 0.1% or 3,192 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Incorporated Ca has 0.59% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harvest Capital Mgmt invested in 3,553 shares. Korea Inv Corporation accumulated 1.09% or 2.32M shares. Waddell & Reed invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Highlander Mgmt Lc has 0.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,703 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 1.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp invested in 472,752 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 15,999 shares. Gfs Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.39% or 12,466 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Pa reported 12,377 shares. 89,652 were accumulated by Cipher Capital Lp. Dt Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36,839 shares. Insight 2811 has 2,451 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” on June 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Sale of historic Excelsior Club falls through; BofA exec named ‘Most Powerful’ in banking; New restaurants popping up around region – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America – This Stock Will Be An Alpha Beast Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Bank Stocks Hit With Pre-Fed Bear Notes – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 512,120 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 736,054 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 34,281 shares. 13,326 were reported by Brandywine Tru. 52,924 are owned by Acg Wealth. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 2.05 million shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri reported 1.21% stake. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Company, a Alabama-based fund reported 9,957 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtn Limited Liability has invested 2.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smithbridge Asset De holds 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 9,989 shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 250,634 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp holds 71,767 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Llc has 1.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30,000 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 62,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).