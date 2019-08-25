Second Curve Capital Has Lifted Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holding by $4.38 Million; Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 50,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 184,564 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.43M, down from 235,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 4.38M shares traded or 80.56% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $114.63. About 304,820 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Capital, a California-based fund reported 4.46M shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.16% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). National Asset Management Inc reported 0.05% stake. 5.20 million are owned by Cantillon Limited Co. Covington Capital Management invested in 0.33% or 50,566 shares. 275,741 are held by Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc. 102,157 are held by Stock Yards Savings Bank. Timucuan Asset Fl invested in 5.76% or 820,650 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc invested in 0.01% or 27 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 1,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tcw Group owns 102,749 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Co has 2,193 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 12 shares. 186,627 were accumulated by Hemenway Trust Co Limited.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 56,837 shares to 542,774 shares, valued at $76.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 163,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).