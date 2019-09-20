Second Curve Capital Has Lifted Its Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Position by $2.06 Million; Nikko Asset Management Americas Stake in Packaging Of America (PKG) Has Trimmed by $609,330 as Stock Price Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 62,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 202,335 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 243,718 shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $106M; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net $35M; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 06/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE IS; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $35 million, or $0.60 per Diluted Share; 29/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 15/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV (FSMT 2018-3INV); 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 6,414 shares as the company's stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 45,343 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32 million, down from 51,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $103.33. About 678,378 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Investment Corporation reported 5,400 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 44,068 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.17% or 820,654 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 31,614 shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 0% or 23 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 4,271 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 1,819 shares. First Foundation Advsr invested in 3,517 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 41,258 shares. 7 were reported by Oakworth Cap. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 31,485 shares. Johnson Finance Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 99 shares. Moreover, Amp Investors has 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Ferguson Wellman Capital Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance" on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Be Sure To Check Out Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance" on June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 EPS, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $178.47M for 13.52 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 4.09M shares to 5.16M shares, valued at $84.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

More notable recent Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Brunswick Completes Acquisition of Freedom Boat Club – GlobeNewswire" on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Flagstar Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire" on July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold FBC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.83 million shares or 1.50% less from 54.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Glenmede Trust Com Na has 0% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 27 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0% or 2.96M shares. Principal Grp Incorporated stated it has 571,632 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 2,283 shares. Brandywine Investment Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Us National Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 3,964 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 46,936 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.14% or 34,500 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 128,112 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 145,255 shares to 637,253 shares, valued at $13.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).