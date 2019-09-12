Second Curve Capital Has Lifted Its Capital One Finl (COF) Position by $1.80 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Community Bank Has Boosted Enbridge (ENB) Position by $334,980; Market Value Declined

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 62,869 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, up from 42,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.05M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61

Community Bank increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3551.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 9,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9,567 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 1.77M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 56,786 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 280,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,604 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CAPITAL ONE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One July credit-card delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One to buy KippsDeSanto & Co. – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.