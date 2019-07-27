Second Curve Capital Has Increased Meta Finl Group (CASH) Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Intersect Capital Has Cut Its Position by $340,614

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 894 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 8,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 153,734 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,221 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Hgk Asset Management reported 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blue Chip Prns invested 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Engines Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 2,695 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,146 were reported by Rdl Finance Inc. Interest Sarl owns 7,910 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Security National Tru has 5,962 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,265 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton holds 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,548 shares. Westover Advsrs Ltd stated it has 7,913 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.46% or 92,819 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs reported 18,194 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 5,410 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Lincoln National Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,461 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “October Approval To Restart The Boeing MAX – Impact On Stock Is Asymmetrical – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Boeingâ€™s 737 MAX Return May Be Delayed Even Further – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Blue-Chip Stocks Under Pressure on Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alliance Resource (ARLP) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, View Cut – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s Q2 Earnings: A Mixed Bag – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roper (ROP) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Narrows ’19 View – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.