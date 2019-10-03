Second Curve Capital Has Increased Its Position in Capital One Finl (COF) by $1.80 Million; Hilton Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Dr Horton (DHI) by $17.49 Million as Share Price Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc. (DHI) by 94.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 406,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 21,670 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $935,000, down from 428,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 2.21 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 62,869 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, up from 42,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.51. About 1.86 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco owns 948 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 7,288 shares. Citigroup has 143,030 shares. Curbstone Corporation holds 0.13% or 11,050 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Keybank Association Oh owns 25,494 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 40,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 61,977 shares stake. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 35,173 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 484,534 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Suvretta Limited Company has 2.04 million shares. Boston Partners accumulated 0% or 29,400 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc has 4,817 shares.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.24M for 10.24 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Dice Continues to Raise the Quality Standard: Improved Relevance for Tech Job Searches & Job Alerts – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At D.R. Horton, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DHI) 15% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO) by 435,703 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $129.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 6,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg reported 398,308 shares. Lakewood Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 866,000 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Oak Associate Oh holds 0.65% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 114,676 shares. 41,986 were accumulated by Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd. Smith Graham & Investment Advsr Limited Partnership reported 56,810 shares. The Tennessee-based Nfc Invests Ltd Llc has invested 3.54% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Co invested in 0.11% or 20,260 shares. 13,000 were accumulated by Ally Fin. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 9,691 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Weiss Multi owns 30,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Blume Cap Mgmt Inc invested 3% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Stocks Trading With a Low Price-Earnings Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital One Financial Corporation: A New 5.00% Preferred Stock IPO That Is Currently Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Baird Says US Banks Still Have Big Value: 4 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One Financial (COF) and Walmart (WMT) Introduce Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 56,786 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 280,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,604 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG).