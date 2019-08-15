Second Curve Capital Has Decreased New Home Co (NWHM) Stake as Market Value Declined; Popular (BPOP) Stock Value Rose While Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $539,396

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 39,589 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 04/04/2018 – The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean; 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 71.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 10,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 4,192 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 14,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 452,771 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 40,474 shares to 71,284 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 32,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,392 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.50 million for 7.95 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 169,787 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.13% or 366,480 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 61,741 shares. American Group accumulated 0% or 1,765 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 21,067 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity invested in 193,182 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kepos Capital Lp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.91 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 52 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 18,443 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 146 shares. Heartland Advsrs reported 15,336 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Limited Co has invested 3.61% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $332,189 activity. Stephens John Martin bought 2,000 shares worth $9,620. 5,000 shares valued at $19,200 were bought by HEESCHEN PAUL C on Wednesday, August 7. $44,000 worth of stock was bought by Stelmar Wayne on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Denali Limited Liability stated it has 253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 437,553 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). 731,678 are held by Blackrock Incorporated. D E Shaw stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Invesco Ltd has 71,444 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 1.07M shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2,201 shares or 0% of the stock. 30,509 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.03% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). State Street accumulated 0% or 242,830 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM).