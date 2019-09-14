Second Curve Capital Has Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $1.65 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Ghost Tree Capital Decreased Its Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Stake by $6.05 Million as Share Value Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 72.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 56,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $638,000, down from 78,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters); 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 21/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 5.3% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 192,651 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 02/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 13/03/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 04/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES RE-SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FO; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherus BioSciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRS); 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

