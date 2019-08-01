Second Curve Capital Has Decreased Bancorp Del (TBBK) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Lowered Its Holding

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 6,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 240,504 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.21M, down from 247,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $179.95. About 3.84 million shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 273,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 342,677 shares traded or 89.54% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 24,818 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Frontier holds 1,216 shares. Crestwood Group Ltd Llc reported 118,835 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 166,980 shares in its portfolio. Monetta Service invested in 24,000 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Renaissance Techs holds 1.39 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Altfest L J & Incorporated reported 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hamilton Point Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,443 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com owns 2,253 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Montecito Fincl Bank And Tru holds 0.59% or 11,519 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth stated it has 1.58% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Greenhaven reported 2,032 shares stake. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9.28M shares. Moreover, Mathes Co has 1.72% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,323 shares to 15,800 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 2,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 18.51 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares to 231,200 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.36M for 8.96 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.