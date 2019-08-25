Second Curve Capital Has Decreased Banc Of California (BANC) Position by $1.43 Million; Market Value Rose; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Smith Moore & Company Has Increased Stake

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 77.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 16,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 37,251 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 20,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video)

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 762,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $714.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 310,786 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 206,096 are held by Ls Invest Llc. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 6.17 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs holds 117,588 shares. First Manhattan Co accumulated 2.27 million shares or 0.61% of the stock. American Asset accumulated 0.23% or 6,423 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has 0.12% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 350,802 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 0.29% or 667,314 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.84% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 454,707 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cannell Peter B has invested 0.55% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Welch Group Incorporated Lc has 0.47% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 91,954 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc reported 10,247 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Freestone Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 17,276 shares in its portfolio.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,210 shares to 1,178 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,643 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.67M for 18.47 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.