Second Curve Capital Has Cut Its Position in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by $2.62 Million as Valuation Rose; Stockbridge Partners Decreased Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $166.22 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $738.50M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 176,535 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 366,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651.88 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $498.06. About 200,834 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. Shares for $8.55M were sold by Henderson Robert S. $1.26 million worth of stock was sold by Wynne Sarah on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Co reported 6,417 shares. Atria Lc stated it has 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Aqr Management Ltd Liability reported 3,114 shares stake. Federated Pa holds 1,007 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 4,319 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 5,600 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 158,500 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated owns 854 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd, California-based fund reported 1,594 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 193 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 26,303 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Axa accumulated 15,895 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 65,748 shares to 606,467 shares, valued at $210.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 49,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25 million for 31.05 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares to 200,643 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 41.38% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WLH’s profit will be $12.86 million for 14.36 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% EPS growth.