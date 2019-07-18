Second Curve Capital Has Boosted Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Stake by $3.06 Million as Share Value Rose; Moore Capital Management LP Has Cut Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding by $900,000

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 553,716 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 1.58M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy announces completion of critical electric transmission line; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Breaking: CenterPoint Energy substation fire reignites in Texas City Wednesday morning. Details:…; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 15/03/2018 – Center Point Clinical Services Names Gerald E. Finken New CEO; 02/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – TOTAL PROJECT CAPITAL COST IS APPROXIMATELY $285 MLN FOR BRAZOS VALLEY CONNECTION PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Best-Performing Utility Stocks YTD – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CenterPoint CFO heads into retirement with an extra $360,000 – Houston Business Journal” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $122,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares holds 17,611 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs accumulated 424,631 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 455,379 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has invested 0.14% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 325,723 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 900 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.09% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 250,742 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 642,708 shares stake. Westwood Group Inc accumulated 5,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Blb&B Advsrs stated it has 0.39% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 942,344 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 0.07% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 12,160 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 22,377 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.04% or 705,895 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc stated it has 16,691 shares.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $165.72 million for 22.14 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 700,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $53.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kurt Fuoti Joins Sterling National Bank’s New Jersey Team – GlobeNewswire” on November 03, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sterling Bancorp Announces an Increase in Stock Repurchase Program and Agreement to Sell Residential Mortgage Loans – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Steven Levi Joins Sterling National Bank’s Commercial Banking Team – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2017. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sean Umhafer Joins Sterling National Bank’s Long Island Team – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 05, 2018.