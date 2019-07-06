Second Curve Capital Has Boosted Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holding; Barr E S & Co Has Raised Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (DHIL) Holding by $821,100 as Valuation Declined

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124.52. About 261,513 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (DHIL) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 83,542 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70 million, up from 77,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.73M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.7. About 14,903 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champions For December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Goldcorp Special Dividend Is Capital Allocation at Its Finest – Investorplace.com” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tredegar Corporation (TG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,195 shares to 258,539 shares, valued at $21.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Com (NYSE:KO) by 92,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,238 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Charles Schwab Investment owns 18,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 308 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 190,104 shares. Secor Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 1,727 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.02% or 121,733 shares. Robotti Robert invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Credit Suisse Ag has 2,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 49 shares. Aperio Limited Com holds 8,213 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 359 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.66% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $418,040 activity.