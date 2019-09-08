Second Curve Capital Has Boosted Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holding by $1.27 Million; Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NVMI) Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Decreased Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NVMI) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 197,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 681,517 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, down from 879,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 57,100 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 128,336 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NVMI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd owns 1,330 shares. Westwood Corp Il holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 22,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.02% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 75,352 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 120 shares. Jane Street Limited invested in 142,269 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs stated it has 1.61M shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 675 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.07% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Sei Invs invested 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 0% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 13 shares. Campbell & Communication Inv Adviser Ltd Liability reported 12,270 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 25,235 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 51,529 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 10,011 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc Com by 326,831 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $63.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd Com by 346,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 846,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Sapiens Intl Corp N V Shs.

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 52.08% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.48 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $5.95 million for 32.07 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

