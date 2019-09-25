Second Curve Capital Has Boosted Its Stake in Bancorp Del (TBBK) by $2.64 Million as Share Value Declined; Jabil Circuit (JBL) Shareholder Earnest Partners Has Trimmed Holding

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jabil Circuit (JBL) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 123,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 75 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 123,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Jabil Circuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 4.85% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 4.94 million shares traded or 336.32% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network; 26/03/2018 – Jabil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 149,040 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold JBL shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 7.64% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica National Bank has 115,052 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership owns 58,703 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) or 10,483 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 70,263 shares in its portfolio. James Inv Research reported 8,090 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Communications has invested 0.04% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 169,705 shares. 21,211 are held by Lord Abbett And Company. American Int owns 272,230 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Piedmont Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Sun Life Incorporated has 8,691 shares. Citadel Advsrs reported 357,139 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 237,358 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement System.

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jabil Earnings: JBL Stock Jumps 5% on Q4 Beat – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Jabil (JBL) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c, Offers Q1 Guidance, Approves Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jabil +5% after two-notch upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jabil Trades Higher On Mixed Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 873,528 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $113.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorp by 48,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Grou (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold TBBK shares while 47 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.33 million shares or 2.44% more from 44.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Parkside Bancshares And Tru invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). D E Shaw And Company invested in 0.01% or 906,952 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 56,202 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 66,707 shares. Moreover, Zeke Advsr Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). 71,310 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Blackrock invested in 0% or 3.71M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 48,190 shares. Amer Century Inc stated it has 634,161 shares. 77,188 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 112,324 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 46,888 shares to 456,712 shares, valued at $15.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).