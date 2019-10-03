Second Curve Capital Decreased Its Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Holding; Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Has 0.87 Sentiment

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) stake by 9.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 46,888 shares as Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG)’s stock rose 30.93%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 456,712 shares with $15.47M value, down from 503,600 last quarter. Encore Cap Group Inc now has $974.41 million valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 281,246 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q REV. $272M, EST. $324.9M; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q Rev $317M; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 65 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 75 sold and trimmed holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The active investment managers in our database now have: 53.90 million shares, up from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Oaktree Capital Group LLC in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 50 Increased: 40 New Position: 25.

Kellner Capital Llc holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for 224,900 shares. Westchester Capital Management Llc owns 2.51 million shares or 4.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodhaven Capital Management Llc has 2.9% invested in the company for 72,380 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 2.51% in the stock. Alpine Global Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 154,000 shares.

The stock decreased 100.00% or $51.52 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 548,755 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK) has risen 20.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 24/04/2018 – RDL: Oaktree: Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. The company has market cap of $. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management Completes Acquisition Of 61.2% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield, Oaktree Capital set deadline for consideration election – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $41.39M for 5.89 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.