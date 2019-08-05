Second Curve Capital Cut Stake in Bancorp Del (TBBK) by $2.19 Million; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Price Rose, Fiera Capital Has Cut Its Position by $661,546

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 6,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 184,993 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.62 million, down from 191,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.17. About 6.35 million shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 273,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 107,836 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.45 million activity. Another trade for 8,693 shares valued at $922,762 was made by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12. 14,749 shares were sold by CARP DANIEL A, worth $1.53 million.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 20.77 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,448 shares to 21,722 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.36 million for 8.82 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.