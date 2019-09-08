Second Curve Capital Cut Its Holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) as Share Value Declined; Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Valuation Declined While Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Holding

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11M, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 1.65 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 02/04/2018 – Sharjah Islamic Bank hires HSBC, StanChart for benchmark dollar sukuk; 13/03/2018 – TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON TTKOM.IS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 7.6 FROM TL 6; RATING HOLD; 16/04/2018 – Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Announces Termination Of HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.’s Tender Offer Relating To Any And All Of The 8.750; 09/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.1 FROM EUR 25.2; RATING HOLD; 03/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Egyptian Electricity Holding to raise $700 mln loan with HSBC and Credit Suisse; 18/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank PLC Early Repurchase; 30/05/2018 – HSBC BANK PLC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-HSBC froze account linked to alleged $500 million Angolan fraud – FT; 09/05/2018 – AVIVA PLC AV.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 536P; RATING HOLD; 04/05/2018 – HSBC’s Head of Power for APAC Anne Kao Is Said to Resign

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 782,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 852,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 48,175 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 70,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 847,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,965 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget HSBC: 1 Singapore Bank That Has Growing Dividends – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HSBC +2.4% on retail, wealth management strength – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HSB offers rebates, fee reductions for small Hong Kong firms – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 16,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% or 32,700 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 0% or 17,797 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Globeflex Capital Lp owns 30,024 shares. 49,072 are owned by D E Shaw. Sg Americas Limited Liability accumulated 36,381 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested in 21,755 shares or 0% of the stock. 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 109,299 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York invested 0.01% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 51 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd accumulated 48,522 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). 7,193 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Clearbridge Invs Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 739,933 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares to 570,931 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply’s Robust Omni-Channel Efforts to Drive Growth – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Down on Q2 Earnings Miss, Updates View – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tractor Supply COO resigns – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Launches Ridgecut Toughwear â€“ An Exclusive Line of Apparel and Accessories Designed to Endure the Elements – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.81M for 11.23 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.97 million activity. 4,500 shares were bought by Bonvenuto David L, worth $95,175. Demas David J also bought $19,450 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on Wednesday, August 21. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider RIDDLE TIMOTHY J bought $22,934. Seidel Richard B. bought $50,000 worth of stock. On Tuesday, May 21 Dolan James J. bought $100,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 4,000 shares. 20,000 shares were bought by Casey Helen Hanna, worth $500,000 on Tuesday, May 21.