Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $1.93 Million as Share Price Rose; Cypress Capital Management Has Increased Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $3.31 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 94,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 410,207 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.44 million, up from 315,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 1.25 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 51,505 shares to 6,900 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 29,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,482 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 294,982 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa owns 58,326 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 130,389 shares. The Georgia-based Chatham Capital has invested 0.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bowling Portfolio Llc owns 37,957 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guardian Lp holds 0.67% or 113,405 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested in 445,087 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 50,000 shares. Narwhal has 185,143 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Allen Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 17,248 shares. Andra Ap reported 99,800 shares stake. Bahl & Gaynor holds 1.39% or 4.35 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bartlett & Company Ltd has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co holds 0.6% or 11.64M shares.

