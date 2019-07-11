Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Raised Holding by $17.23 Million as Shares Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Position Lifted by Trust Co Of Vermont

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,531 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 28,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $156.27. About 4.41M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 1.09 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vang Ftse All (VEU) by 30,145 shares to 105,719 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Inflation Prot Secs Etf (VTIP) by 20,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,091 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkts Etf (VEA).

