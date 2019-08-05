Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Shareholder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Lowered Stake by $533,000 as Share Value Rose; Viasat (VSAT) Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $76.78. About 515,415 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 21,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 910,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, down from 931,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 2.91M shares traded or 54.75% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. $6.14 million worth of stock was sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A on Tuesday, February 12. 25,000 shares valued at $1.87 million were sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC on Friday, February 15. $1.84M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy on Wednesday, February 13.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,226 shares to 154,734 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,702 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 127,353 shares. Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 144,600 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 146,255 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 126,082 shares. Moreover, Blair William And Commerce Il has 0.03% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 135,963 shares. California-based Aperio Gru Limited Liability has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). New South, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Franklin Resources has 2.47 million shares. 40 are owned by Smithfield Trust Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments LP invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 1,253 were reported by Quantbot Technology Lp. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0% or 152 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 67,265 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Lc reported 0.3% stake. 13,528 are owned by Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.02% or 76,200 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability owns 282,134 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1.52M shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 13,639 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co reported 272 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company reported 32,869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.44 million are held by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 52.94% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $40.85 million for 14.01 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -218.18% EPS growth.