Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Trimmed Position

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 18,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 130,238 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 148,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $94.92. About 7.74M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 1.15M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35,117 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SeaWorld rallies after attendance improves – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Heads up, sports fans: Here’s a peek inside Disney Springs’ new NBA Experience store – Orlando Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “SeaWorld Orlando’s (NYSE: SEAS) new Sesame Street land brings TV show’s iconic street to life – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Sea’s (NYSE:SE) Impressive 141% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SeaWorld San Diego traffic down in February – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 313,678 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 2,200 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 36,055 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 664,356 shares. 300 are owned by Ruggie Cap Group. Jane Street Gru Lc accumulated 11,131 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 13,639 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 3,616 shares stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 1.06M shares. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 32,245 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 125,296 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 1.20M shares stake. Quantbot LP holds 1,253 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 94,288 shares. Btc Cap holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 42,528 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.86% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Saratoga Research & Invest holds 696,222 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc accumulated 0.13% or 3,456 shares. Monetta Fincl Ser accumulated 18,500 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd holds 0.56% or 91,221 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Company reported 3,518 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Barnett Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 650 shares. Benin Mgmt owns 29,795 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Crosspoint Cap Strategies Ltd has 2.83% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 21,033 shares. Acropolis Investment Ltd Liability owns 6,146 shares. Macroview Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 55 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 4,172 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.90 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.