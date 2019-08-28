Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Upped Position by $446,300; Apg Asset Management Nv Boosted Its Holding in 58 Com (WUBA) by $9.76 Million as Share Price Declined

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 17,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 174,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 156,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 231,073 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 65.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 168,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 425,682 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90M, up from 257,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 134,079 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.10 million shares to 27,277 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 8,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,538 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 10,521 shares to 418,813 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 913,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,600 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests holds 242,172 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment invested 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability holds 297,113 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 62,064 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc owns 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 13,528 shares. 66,811 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp. Charles Schwab Inc has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 594,208 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Cannell Peter B & has 1.06% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.04% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 550,225 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 10,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Olstein Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.22% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 287,500 shares. Convergence Investment, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 53,625 shares. Amp Cap Investors holds 0% or 12,067 shares.