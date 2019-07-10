Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Share Value Rose While Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Stake; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Increased Its Stake in Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) by $316,392 as Share Value Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 21,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 910,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, down from 931,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 1.49 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 26,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 353,592 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 327,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 1.82M shares traded or 181.16% up from the average. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 40.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Intra-Cellular; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 26/04/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES PRESENTS DATA ON ITI-214 AT 2018 AMERI; 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on lTl-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 38,915 shares to 11,398 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 105,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,179 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 5,318 shares. Blume Cap reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Moreover, Bb Biotech Ag has 0.67% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Axa accumulated 0.01% or 131,611 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Samlyn Cap Ltd owns 1.36M shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). State Bank Of America Corp De owns 120,168 shares. Millennium Limited reported 712,658 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 7,426 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clough Capital Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.59% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) or 353,592 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has 83,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability invested in 31,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Tech stated it has 15,600 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc reported 286,284 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.04% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 746,152 shares. Nomura Incorporated invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Boothbay Fund Management Limited reported 9,667 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors Limited invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.08% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 9,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rothschild Com Asset Us holds 1.10 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Signaturefd Ltd Co has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 55.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $41.64M for 14.62 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.45% EPS growth.