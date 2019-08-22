Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Share Value Rose While Managed Asset Portfolios Has Cut Stake by $1.41 Million; Park Circle Co Cut Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $368,000

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 6.65M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 1.42 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

