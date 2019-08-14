Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Position Has Lifted by Simcoe Capital Management Llc; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Zeke Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 36,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 206,233 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, up from 169,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 16.46M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING APPROACH TO CUSTOMER REMEDIATION EFFORTS; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 20/04/2018 – Sen Banking Cmte: Brown Statement On CFPB And OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo For Auto Insurance And Mortgage; 15/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO FACE SANCTIONS FOR AUTO INSURANCE: RTRS; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 1.23M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE) by 12,757 shares to 9,988 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 10,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,698 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

