Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Market Value Rose While Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased Its Stake; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Declined, Cadence Bank Na Has Cut Holding by $362,388

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 7,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,855 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, down from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 1.10M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Total produces first gas from North Sea’s Culzean field – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 55.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $41.64M for 14.90 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.