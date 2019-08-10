Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holding Upped by Simcoe Capital Management Llc; Poplar Forest Capital Increased Position in Devon Energy New (DVN) as Stock Declined

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 1.72 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 6.85M shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 278,902 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $57.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528,047 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 24,270 shares. South State has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 11,350 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 349,490 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.02% or 91,428 shares in its portfolio. Cohen And Steers invested in 80,343 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Ameriprise Financial owns 1.49 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Llc accumulated 1.33 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 418,766 shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 91 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, M Holdings has 0.08% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 115,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 0.02% or 8,804 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn, California-based fund reported 131,046 shares. 8,975 were reported by Lpl Finance Ltd Co. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 77 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Liability invested in 32,869 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Simcoe Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 7.42% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 114,228 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 594,208 shares stake. Maverick Limited invested in 0.01% or 29,580 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 29,257 were reported by Cap Fund Management Sa. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2% or 313,953 shares. Olstein LP holds 287,500 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Nomura owns 16,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership reported 58,227 shares stake.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

