Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holder Simcoe Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $17.23 Million; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Position

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 106,958 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, up from 57,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $166.8. About 1.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

