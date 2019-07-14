Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holder Simcoe Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $17.23 Million as Stock Value Rose; Td Capital Management Maintains Position in Walmart (WMT)

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 1.23 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.74 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY SAYS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH WALMART ON ASDA; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Expects to Continue Current Share Buyback Program; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 12/04/2018 – WMT FLORIDA INVESTMENT PART OF CO’S CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR FY `19; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers Flipkart shareholders the awaited exit; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-Advent close to buying 80 pct of Wal-Mart’s Brazil ops; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH IN MOBILE, APPAREL, ELECTRONICS

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,491 shares to 101,196 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Gp owns 31,143 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Duff Phelps Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ashfield Capital Lc accumulated 77,905 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.11% or 247,316 shares. Community Comml Bank Of Raymore accumulated 0.1% or 2,955 shares. 46,741 were accumulated by Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.18% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Eagle Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.57% or 27,397 shares. Sound Shore Management Incorporated Ct invested in 1.12 million shares or 2.1% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 5,748 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Qs Invsts Lc, New York-based fund reported 200,407 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp Inc Inc has 13,276 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 285,865 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 54,000 shares.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorp Division holds 152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 15,600 are owned by Numerixs Investment. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,766 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Stifel reported 9,347 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 297,113 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 2,913 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. James Inc owns 24,505 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc owns 272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential reported 7,820 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Ameriprise invested in 134,845 shares or 0% of the stock.