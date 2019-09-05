Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holder Simcoe Capital Management Boosted Stake; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Lifted Stake by $569,600 as Valuation Declined

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $292.32. About 7.72M shares traded or 12.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300′ says Andrew Left; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Tulip Fever’, Harvey Weinstein’s Last Hurrah, Just Snuck Onto Netflix; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SEES 217 MLN INTERNATIONAL SUBSCRIBERS IN 2025

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 915,548 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Stocks to Consider After Their Recent Sell-Offs – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust sees content bounce for Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Apple (AAPL) Stock a Safe Buy After Bond Sale, Ahead of iPhone Event? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Netflix vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,014 shares. Melvin Cap Management Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co holds 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 352,483 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.34% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 4,443 were reported by Polaris Greystone Fin Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 20,285 shares. Moore Cap Lp owns 1.49% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 135,000 shares. Hoplite Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.54% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 118,990 were reported by Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 1,000 shares. Tcw Gru reported 119,029 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 56 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Altfest L J & has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.31% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 313,678 are held by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Com. Sei Invs Communication reported 242,172 shares. Numerixs Techs holds 0.05% or 15,600 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 7,368 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eqis Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 19,092 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co owns 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 272 shares. Spark Investment Ltd reported 0.32% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 62,064 shares. 9,033 are owned by Principal Financial Gru. 126,992 are owned by Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al. Element Cap Ltd owns 10,628 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 1.20 million shares.