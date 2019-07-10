Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holder Citadel Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $27.73 Million as Share Price Rose; Visa (V) Holder Bluemar Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.17 Million as Share Price Rose

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 7,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,888 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 57,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $179.26. About 3.83M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 1568.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.39M, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 965,172 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $2.98 billion for 33.70 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

