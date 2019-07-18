Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) Stake Maintained by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust; Tikvah Management Increased Its Position in Qad (QADA) as Stock Value Rose

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $812.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 10,159 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 168,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41 million, up from 895,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Seaworld Entertainment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 158,585 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QAD Inc. (QADA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QAD Names Anton Chilton Chief Executive Officer and Board Member… – PRNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Verso Corporation (VRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QAD Inc. Unveils QAD Adaptive Applications and QAD Adaptive ERP – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 100,870 shares to 260,953 shares, valued at $17.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 461,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Technologies has invested 0.05% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Blackrock has invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Moreover, Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 16,938 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 10,000 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 8,975 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 77 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 55,392 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv owns 594,208 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Hsbc Pcl has 9,786 shares. 272 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley. Penn Mgmt holds 304,483 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 7,368 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 610 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Theme Parks Are Having a Challenging Summer – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Can Avoid SeaWorld and Comcast Theme Park Traps – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.