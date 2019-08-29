SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) Reaches $29.88 After 3.00% Down Move; Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Ebay (EBAY) Holding By $7.71 Million

The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 178,830 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $2.35 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $28.98 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SEAS worth $70.44M less.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 1.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 208,448 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 12.28 million shares with $455.38 million value, down from 12.49 million last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 1.02M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In-park spending boosts SeaWorld Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SeaWorld Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “SeaWorld Turns to Thrill Rides to Keep the Good Times Rolling – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Disney’s Star Wars hotel in Central Florida shares new details on what to expect – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Navigating Rough Seas: Home Depot And Lowe’s – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. The firm operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It has a 36.17 P/E ratio. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne.

Among 5 analysts covering SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. SeaWorld Entertainment has $39 highest and $22 lowest target. $31.83’s average target is 6.53% above currents $29.88 stock price. SeaWorld Entertainment had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SEAS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight” rating. Wedbush maintained SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 28. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has invested 0.03% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt owns 76,200 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 73,900 shares. 77 are held by Paragon Mngmt Lc. Penn Cap Mngmt Company has 304,483 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 1,253 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 93,500 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Bancorp Of America De stated it has 746,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.11% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 10,000 shares. Prelude Mngmt Llc holds 14,380 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 62,064 shares. Numerixs Invest invested in 0.05% or 15,600 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp accumulated 300 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.83M for 19.87 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Clearway Energy and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is eBay (EBAY) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased A stake by 14,582 shares to 228,731 valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) stake by 402,590 shares and now owns 3.80M shares. Class A was raised too.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $232,736 was made by MURPHY MATTHEW J on Monday, August 5.