SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) and Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Comparison side by side

Since SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) and Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) are part of the Sporting Activities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. 29 1.53 N/A 0.78 38.99 Town Sports International Holdings Inc. 3 0.10 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) and Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 3.2% Town Sports International Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.08 beta indicates that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Town Sports International Holdings Inc.’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. and Town Sports International Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Town Sports International Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.36% and an $34.67 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. and Town Sports International Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.89% and 77.8% respectively. 1% are SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Town Sports International Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. -5.56% -0.94% 14.71% 14.45% 44.33% 38.39% Town Sports International Holdings Inc. -20.31% -33.19% -57.26% -74.16% -85.46% -76.09%

For the past year SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has 38.39% stronger performance while Town Sports International Holdings Inc. has -76.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. beats Town Sports International Holdings Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne. In addition, the company operates its theme park under Shamu and Sea Rescue brand names. It owns and operates 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company offers special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodates cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. It also provides amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, functional training zones, and babysitting services; and fee-based programs services, which comprise personal training, small group training, childrenÂ’s programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, and corporate and group sales, as well as through its online Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 150 fitness clubs comprising 102 New York Sports Clubs, 28 Boston Sports Clubs, 12 Washington Sports Clubs, and 5 Philadelphia Sports Clubs, as well as 3 clubs located in Switzerland; and operated 1 partly-owned club in Washington. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.