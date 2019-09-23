SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Sporting Activities company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has 86.89% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 60.94% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 24.90% 3.20% Industry Average 7.75% 10.86% 5.05%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. N/A 29 38.99 Industry Average 44.25M 570.93M 39.95

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.00

$34.67 is the average target price of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., with a potential upside of 26.76%. The peers have a potential upside of 95.46%. Based on the results shown earlier, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. -5.56% -0.94% 14.71% 14.45% 44.33% 38.39% Industry Average 1.85% 25.78% 33.82% 32.02% 41.79% 41.37%

For the past year SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has weaker performance than SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s peers have 1.52 and 1.64 for Current and Quick Ratio. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

Volatility and Risk

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. In other hand, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.76 which is 24.44% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s peers beat SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne. In addition, the company operates its theme park under Shamu and Sea Rescue brand names. It owns and operates 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.